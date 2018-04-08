‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Drops Reference To [SPOILER] In Premiere

Tokyo Ghoul‘s third season has already gotten underway, but fans are still unpacking its premiere. The thrilling episode debuted last week, giving audiences their first glimpse at all things ghoul. However, some fans have only just noticed the debut’s subtle callout to a very familiar character.

So, spoilers below!

If you haven’t watched the first episode of Tokyo Ghoul:re, then you will want to watch over its prologue ever slowly. Before the episode gets underway, it gives an overview of its setting, and the show makes sure to stress the true nature of ghouls. The feared creatures are hunted thanks to their predatory ways, and the prologue’s voiceover stresses their need to eat human flesh. So, it isn’t too reassuring that a poster featuring Hideyoshi Nagachika pops up shortly after that line is delivered.

As you can see above, a blink-and-miss-it shot of Hide is shown during the prologue. A ripped missing poster featuring the college student is panned over after a ghoul is seen hunting its latest prey. The reference makes it sound like Hide is far likely dead than he is missing, and anime-only fans will have to wait to find out how true that assumption is.

As for manga readers, they know a bit more about Hide and his situation. After facing off with Ken Kaneki during the Owl Suppression Operation, Hide went missing as it was thought that Ken devoured his best friend once he lost control of his ghoul. However, it turns out Hide hadn’t died and adopted a masked persona by the name of Scarecrow. The vigilante ends up helping everyone from ghouls to the CCG without a word about his motives, but Tokyo Ghoul:re did just reveal Hide’s masked visage is due to the disfiguration Ken left behind when he tried to eat his friend.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Did you catch this nod to Hide? Do you think the anime will touch upon the character anytime soon?