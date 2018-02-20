Did ‘Tokyo Ghoul' Just Reveal [SPOILER’S] Clone?

Tokyo Ghoul can be a hard story to follow at times. The gutsy series isn't one to shy away from corruption or gore. In fact, the manga seems to thrive on such chaos, so fans really should have seen its latest stunner coming. After all, it seems like Tokyo Ghoul might have introduced an unexpected clone to the story.

So, yeah - spoilers below!

This week, Tokyo Ghoul:re will continue its current arc with chapter 161. The manga update has already hit the Internet thanks to fan-translators, and its ending has fans thoroughly freaked out because Rize Kamishiro has a clone.

Yes, there are two of the character now. Things just got way more difficult for Ken Kaneki and the whole ghoul population.

Chapter 161 follows Touka and the Quinx Squad as the group saves Ken from his berserk kagune. They manage to detangle the protagonist from the mess but saving Ken isn't about to fix all of their issues. No, the organization's Bureau Director showed more of his true colors by birthing a presumed clone of Rize.

The new chapter ends with Furuta and his shady lackeys approaching an egg. The container appears to be hiding within or outside of the kagune Kaneki created, and it opens up to reveal a white-haired Rize. The grotesque emergence takes up the chapter's final page before a panel of Furuta is shown. The unscrupulous Ghoul Investigator is seen smiling maniacally at Rize and calls the clone his "precious dragon." Yikes.

So far, there is no telling what is going on with Rize or Furuta, but fans know it cannot be good. Fans are assuming the Rize they see now is a simple clone, but Furuta may have made some serious changes to the girl after he captured her in the 'Post-Clown Siege' arc. The baddie has been using Rize for live experiments, but Furuta's talk of her being a dragon may hint at his next plans.

After all, Furuta saw firsthand how deadly Ken's dragon form is when unleashed. If the guy wants to cause real villainous mayhem, he may be planning to puppeteer Rize into releasing her dragon form for the thrill of it.

