Watch ‘Tokyo Ghoul’s Third Season Opening, Ending

Tokyo Ghoul‘s third season, Tokyo Ghoul:re, just premiered and kicked off the much anticipated and packed Spring 2018 anime season and fans are loving it for now. A major reason fans are enjoying are the great new opening and ending themes for the series.

In fact, you should check out how great those themes are by watching them here! Starting with the impressive opening theme, “asphyxia” by Co shu Nie.

Fans worry that the opening theme sequence itself may be spoiling the coming events of the series, but other believe that the images in the them go by so quickly that there’s no a concrete thread tying them together unless you’re familiar with the events of the manga.

But the theme sequence fans all agree is fantastic, however, is the ending theme that focuses on the member of the Quinque squad, Saiko Yonebayashi, along with the powerful song “HALF” by the group Ziyoou-vachi. You can watch the great ending them below.

It still remains to be seen how fans will react to the series as Tokyo Ghoul:re goes forward, but at least the opening and ending themes knock it out of the park.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.