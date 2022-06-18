Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Confirms Release Window With Key Visual

Tokyo Revengers was one of the biggest new anime series of 2021, with the time-traveling tale of Takemichi Hanagaki seeing a young man attempting to save the love of his life by traveling into his own past in a bid to stop the formation of a powerful mafia organization. Now, the second season of the series hasn't just been confirmed, but the anime adaptation from Liden Films has revealed when fans can expect the series to make a comeback next year, along with sharing a new visual for the "Christmas Showdown Arc".

The Official Twitter Account shared the brand new key visual for Tokyo Revengers' second season, which assembles some of the main players of the time-traveling epic to prepare for the return of the popular series:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this wild anime story that is Tokyo Revengers, Crunchyroll has released an official description of the series with the streaming service currently having the first season as a part of its vast anime library:

"Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that's reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had in his life that he dated in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he's standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he's about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he's back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life by saving his girlfriend and changing himself that he'd been running away from."

Tokyo Revengers became so popular that the series even received its own live-action movie that hit Japan in the summer of last year, though a North American release date for the adaptation has yet to be announced at this point in time.

