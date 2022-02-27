Tokyo Revengers to Launch New Theme Park Attraction

Tokyo Revengers will soon be branching out with its very own theme park attraction! Ken Wakui’s original manga series was already catching fire amongst fans, but the series reached a whole new realm of popularity thanks to the successful debut of its anime adaptation last year. The series ended its first season on a huge cliffhanger, but thankfully it was soon confirmed that the anime was going to be returning soon with a brand new arc. While fans continue to wait on the series’ big return to screens, there are still lots of unique ways to show off your love of the franchise.

Tokyo Revengers will be collaborating with the JOYPOLIS amusement park in Odaiba, Japan for a special makeover of the theme park that features the central Toman group in fun new outfits for the occasion. While the extent of this latest collaboration has yet to be fully detailed (with past collaborations impacting the theme park rides), it will be kicking off on April 5th and run until July. To celebrate the new collaboration, JOYPOLIS released a special new visual showcasing the Toman boys’ makeovers. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tokyo Revengers wrapped up its first season last year, and ended things on a pretty huge cliffhanger. But with the announcement of its continuation, that cliffhanger seems like a much less fatal kind of ending. A release date has yet to be set for the anime’s return, so if you wanted to check it out the first season for yourself there’s still plenty of time to catch up. Tokyo Revengers is now streaming with Crunchyroll, and they describe it as such:

“Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that’s reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had in his life that he dated in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he’s standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he’s about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he’s back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life by saving his girlfriend and changing himself that he’d been running away from.”

What do you think? How did you like Tokyo Revengers’ anime debut? What are you hoping to see in future seasons? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!