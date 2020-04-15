Toonami Changes Schedule To Honor Classic Anime

Cartoon Network’s Toonami has easily been one of the biggest avenues for North American anime fans to be introduced to new series and the programming block on the popular cable channel is looking to honor one of its classic series by adding in Paranoia Agent to the roster! With the late night anime block giving fans new looks into series such as My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Black Clover, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to name a few, the block is venturing into the past during this time of quarantine by showing off one of their strangest series.

For those who haven’t had the chance to watch Paranoia Agent during its initial run on Adult Swim way back when, the series revolves around a mysterious, almost supernatural character named Lil Slugger who is terrorizing the denizens of a town via his roller blades and a bent baseball bat. The anime series would dive into new stories nearly every episode, following different characters as they either directly encounter the smiling youth or are affected by the mere presence of this ghostly figure. If you haven’t had the chance to watch this before, it is definitely worth your time if you’re looking to experience one of the creepiest, mind bending animes around!

Toonami shared the upcoming schedule change via ClarkeNova01’s Account, letting fans know that the classic anime series would be added and shaking things up a little when it comes to the overall roster of anime shows that populate the long running and popular programming block:

That’s right #toonami faithful, to replace Food Wars we’ve got the long awaited return of a stone cold CLASSIC. Satoshi Kon’s monumental PARANOIA AGENT. Who loves you, and who do you love? pic.twitter.com/MqlszoeP1I — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) April 15, 2020

Toonami, as mentioned earlier, was a gateway for a lot of fans in North America to experience anime for the first time. What really put the programming block on the map was its acquisition of the Dragon Ball Z series, airing new episodes that would have viewers glued to their television day in and day out. While Toonami no longer airs daily in the afternoons on Cartoon Network, its legacy lives on via the late night block of Adult Swim!

What do you think of Paranoia Agent's return to Toonami? What classic Toonami series would you like to see make a return?