Toonami Shares Dragon Ball Super Catch-Up Marathon Schedule

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub run has reached the final two episodes on Toonami, and the Tournament of Power has finally reached its final heated battle between Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku and the eleventh universe’s Jiren. The series has been one of the hugest parts of the Toonami line-up for nearly two years, and Toonami is sending out the series with a bang with a special marathon highlighting the 11 episodes leading up to the finale before its premiere on October 5th.

Toonami has shared the schedule of episodes that will be airing during the September 28th marathon, and has celebrated the announcement with a slick new promo video emphasizing just how jam-packed this marathon is going to be. Beginning with the premiere of Episode 130 at 11:00 PM EST, fans are going to be in for a full night of action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dragon Ball Super marathon on September 28th breaks down as such (in EST):

11:00 PM EST – Episode 130

11:30 PM EST – Episode 121

12:00 AM EST – Episode 122

12:30 AM EST – Episode 123

1:00 AM EST – Episode 124

1:30 AM EST – Episode 125

2:00 AM EST – Episode 126

2:30 AM EST – Episode 127

3:00 AM EST – Episode 128

3:30 AM EST – Episode 129

4:00 AM EST – Episode 130

With the latest airing of Toonami, the series had finally introduced Goku’s mastered Autonomous Ultra Instinct form in the English dub. Fans who watched the original airing of the series in Japan have been waiting for this reveal in quite some time, and luckily the dub definitely lived up to the long wait. This marathon in particular is certainly going to be a hype one considering that the final slate of episodes leading up to the finale are some of the most action packed in the entire series.

The marathon will include the ten previously released episodes of the series, and they account for quite a few battles including the final elimination of the third universe along with the all-out battles against the final three fighters of the eleventh universe. It’d be a great way to quickly catch up from those who missed it!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.