Toonami Announces Major Spring Schedule Changes

Toonami’s getting ready for Spring by doing some Spring cleaning of its own as it shuffles its schedule around in order to accommodate a brand new premiere. The Promised Neverland will be joining the programming block on April 13th, and with its premiere comes a few big shake ups. Though it was the first shake up announced, hilariously enough.

First revealed on April 1, before making even more adjustments thanks to fan feedback (or potentially as an April Fool’s Day gag), the new schedule is set as Toonami revealed on their Facebook page that they “aren’t changing it again.”

The new Toonami line-up as of April 13th is as follows:

11:00 PM EST – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM EST – My Hero Academia

12:00 AM EST – The Promised Neverland

12:30 AM EST – Sword Art Online: Alicization

1:00 AM EST – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

1:30 AM EST – Black Clover

2:00 AM EST – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

2:30 AM EST – Naruto: Shippuden

3:00 AM EST – Hunter x Hunter

3:30 AM EST – Attack on Titan

When The Promised Neverland was first announced for the Toonami block, there was no confirmed time slot as of yet as Adult Swim was still figuring out its schedule. They revealed a version of their April 13th line-up which placed popular shows like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure at 3:00 AM EST, and My Hero Academia at midnight. It was an unpopular shake-up to say the least, and the block went back to the drawing board.

This newly revised schedule has restored many of the series’ original time slots, or have adjusted them to an acceptable point that fans are pretty happy with. At the end of the day, Toonami is still presenting a strong anime block that will only get even stronger once The Promised Neverland makes its debut.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. A second season is now in the works.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

