Toonami Unveils Latest Winter 2018 Schedule

Adult Swim’s Toonami block has had an incredible 2018 as the block has premiered many major favorites and debuts at the same time. This will continue through into 2019 by the looks of the newest schedule.

Toonami revealed their updated line-up as of December 8, and it’s now much more must-see than ever.

The new Toonami line-up as of December 8 is as follows (in EST):

9:00 PM – Dragon Ball Z: Kai

9:30 PM – My Hero Academia

10:00 PM – Naruto: Shippuden

10:30 PM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – Mob Psycho 100

12:00 AM – Megalobox

12:30 AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

1:00 AM – Black Clover

1:30 AM – Hunter x Hunter

2:00 AM – Attack on Titan

2:30 AM – Pop Team Epic

3:00 AM – Lupin III Part 4

3:30 AM – Samurai Jack

The new line-up for the block is headlined by December’s major new addition, Megalobox. It’s the English dub premiere of the series and includes Kaiji Tang as Joe, Jason Marnocha as Coach Nanbu, Erica Mendez as Sachio, Lex Lang as Yuri, and Erika Harlacher as Yukiko.

Megalobox is an original anime project produced by TMS Entertainment in celebration of Ashita no Joe‘s 50th Anniversary. The series is directed by Yo Moriyama, Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima wrote the scripts, and hip-hop artist Mabanua composed the music for the series. Ashita no Joe was originally created by Ikki Kajiwara (under the pen name Asao Takamori) with illustrations by Tetsuya Chiba for Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1968.

You can currently find Megalobox streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, and the English dub of the series is now airing on Toonami. Megalobox is officially described as such:

“A desolate land stretches out from the city of poverty. A motorcycle speeds recklessly, blowing clouds of sand and dust. The rider is the protagonist of this story – he has neither a name nor a past. All he has is his ring name, “Junk Dog” and a technique for rigging MEGALOBOX matches with his pal Gansaku Nanbu, which they use to support their hand-to-mouth lives. JD is bored, resigned, and unfulfilled. Yuri has been the reigning champion of MEGALOBOX for the past few years. He has the skills and presence of a true champion. This is a story of JD and his rival, Yuri.”