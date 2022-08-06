Tower of God Season Two Announced

Crunchyroll hasn't been shy about venturing into creating original anime series of their own as one of its biggest is returning. The second season of Tower of God has been announced courtesy of Webtoon, with Bam and company set to return to the anime series as confirmed at this year's Crunchyroll Expo. With the first season covering thirteen episodes and arriving in 2020, this confirmation definitely might come as a surprise to many fans that thought the story of Bam had come to a close.

Unfortunately, while the anime adaptation is set to return, the webtoon that acted as the source material for the television series has gone on indefinite hiatus. The creator of the series, S.I.U., aka Lee Jong Hui, has been struggling with health issues as of late causing them to step away from the South Korean story that first began in 2010 and has released a number of chapters over the decade-plus history. At present, there have been no announcements when it comes to a potential return date for the Webtoon.

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

Here's the official information from the press release from Crunchyroll regarding this surprise announcement:

"The long-awaited second season of the celebrated anime series Tower of God, based on SIU's WEBTOON webcomic, is headed to Crunchyroll. The sensationally beloved series of the same name originated on WEBTOON--the world's largest digital comics platform home to 82 million monthly users--where it has over 4.8 billion views online, and will also be debuting its first volume of the upcoming graphic novel edition from WEBTOON Unscrolled on November 22. Season two of the dark fantasy series will follow Bam as he continues his journey through the mysterious tower."

Creator S.I.U. also had this to add about the return of the anime adaption:

"It seems like season 1 of the animation just came out yesterday, but now I'll have a chance to see all of you again through season 2! I'm so grateful to all of the anime production staff as well as the readers, and I can't wait to see how season 2 turns out. Thank you as always for all your support!"

If you didn't have the opportunity to dive into the unique Crunchyroll original, the streaming service offered the following official description for the adventures of BAM and his quest within the mysterious tower:

"Twenty-Fifth Bam must journey skyward in a mysterious tower if he has any chance of reuniting with his best friend Rachel, even if that means facing his own death. Before mysteriously disappearing into the tower gates before his very eyes, Rachel cautions Bam to forget all about her. Unwilling to lose her, Bam enters the Tower completely surrounded by Shinsu ― a divine and magical water, at his own peril."