Transformers One Poster, Synopsis Released

Transformers One has released a new breakdown of the animated prequel, along with a new poster, following the trailer's release.

Transformers might be gearing up for a crossover with the "Real American Heroes" of G.I. Joe, but this isn't the only place that the Cybertronians will be hitting the silver screen in the future. Transformers: One will be hitting theaters this September and will deliver a story that is far different from many of the others focusing on the robots that are "more than meets the eye". The upcoming film recently released its first trailer and now has a new poster and official synopsis for the highly anticipated return to Cybertron.

Transformers: One isn't the first time that the Autobots and Decepticons have hit the big screen via an animated format. The Transformers: The Movie arrived in theaters in 1986 and gave viewers a decidedly darker take on the war that first began on the planet Cybertron. The film saw Optimus Prime die in the opening scenes in his fight against Megatron, and was more than willing to dispatch some classic heroes and villains from the franchise.

Transformers: One New Poster And Breakdown

The new poster for the upcoming animated film gathers the likes of Optimus, Megatron, Elita-1, and Bumblebee long before they become the war-hardened bots that we've come to know and love. It will be interesting to see if Transformers: One will come to an end with Orion PAx becoming Optimus Prime and D-16 becoming Megatron, leading their respective factions.

Legends in the making. #TransformersOne – only in theatres September 20. pic.twitter.com/cWpvzREuui — Transformers (@transformers) April 18, 2024

The new synopsis for the animated film that aims to dive into the pasts of Optimus Prime and Megatron reads as such, "The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever."

Transformers: One will consist of some major talent for its cast with Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax) and Brian Tyree Henry (D-16), aka younger versions of Optimus Prime and Megatron. Scarlett Johansson will be voicing Elita-1, while Keegan-Michael Key will voice the early version of Bumblebee (B-127). Laurence Fishburne will voice Alpha Trion, and Jon Hamm will voice Sentinel Prime.

What do you think of the first look at Transformers: One? Do you think the upcoming animated film will live up to its predecessor from the 1980s? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cybertron.