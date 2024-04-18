Transformers One: The First Toys Revealed (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today fans got their first look at the trailer for Transformers One, the upcoming animated film that's packed with big names like Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Laurence Fishburn, John Hamm, and Keegan-Michael Key. Fans are also getting their first look at toys inspired by the movie, and it's happening right here on ComicBook.com!

The first wave of items from Hasbro is geared towards kids and includes a new 2-in-1 Optimus Prime mask / figure and a set of 11-inch Mega Changers and 5-inch Prime Changers figures that covert in a few simple steps. Details about each of these releases can be found below, and they're slated to arrive at most major retailers this Summer – probably in August ahead of the release of Transformers One in theaters on September 13th. Note that we wouldn't be surprised to see collector-focused toys launch today alongside the trailer as well. If that happens, the additional figures will be added here. Stay tuned. UPDATE: According to Screenrant, the Studio Series Deluxe Transformers One Optimus Prime 112 action figure will be available to pre-order today, April 18th starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Pre-orders will be available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon after that time.

TRANSFORMERS ONE 2 IN 1 OPTIMUS PRIME ORION PAX MASK ACTION FIGURE – $34.99: "Experience the epic origins of legendary TRANSFORMERS robots with this Optimus Prime (Orion Pax) 2-in-1 Converting Mask! Inspired by the iconic character from the TRANSFORMERS ONE movie, this 9.9-inch figure features 2-in-1 play and converts from robot mode to a wearable mask in 18 steps. Includes 2 accessories that attach in robot mode. Kids can wear the mask and imagine themselves in awesome adventures in the TRANSFORMERS universe."

TRANSFORMERS ONE 2 IN 1 BUMBLEBEE (B-127) MASK ACTION FIGURE – $34.99: This converting mask has the same features as the Optimus Prime model. It was originally released for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and will be reissued with Transformers One packaging. The ROTB version is available to order here on Amazon and here at Walmart now, though sellouts are expected to make way for the refresh.





TRANSFORMERS ONE MEGA CHANGERS – $14.99: "Experience the epic origins of legendary TRANSFORMERS robots with these Mega Changer action figures! Inspired by the iconic characters from the TRANSFORMERS ONE movie, these 11-inch figures feature 2-in-1 play and convert from robot to alt mode in a few steps, with simple conversion perfect for TRANSFORMERS fans ages 6 and up. Stage larger-than-life battles from the movie with other big TRANSFORMERS toys like this one! (each sold separately, subject to availability). The TRANSFORMERS ONE MEGA CHANGERS assortment includes the following products (each sold separately): Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and Starscream."





TRANSFORMERS ONE PRIME CHANGERS – $19.99: "Experience the epic origins of legendary TRANSFORMERS robots with these Prime Changer action figures! Inspired by the iconic characters from the TRANSFORMERS ONE movie, these 5-inch figures feature 2-in-1 play and convert from robot to alt mode in a few steps, with simple conversion perfect for TRANSFORMERS fans ages 6 and up. The TRANSFORMERS ONE PRIME CHANGERS assortment includes the following products (each sold separately): Optimus Prime and Alpha Trion."

Transformers One: Roll Out

While Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ruled the roost for Paramount last year, Transformers: One is poised to change the gamed this year. Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation are excited to see what fans think of these beloved characters this time around. Collider talked to Scarlett Johansson about Transformers: One back when Asteroid City was getting ready to hit theaters. The Avengers star was excited to be working with Josh Cooley. She also teased the unique animated style that the new Transformers show was working with. Check out what she had to say.

"Yes, I'm playing Elita. I'm working with Josh Cooley, who is an incredible writer-director who I adore and have worked creatively with in another capacity," Johansson told the outlet. "The film doesn't look like anything I've ever seen before, it looks so cool! The texture of it is so awesome. And because Josh wrote it, it just feels very... I don't know, it's got a very dramatic feeling about it. It's funny, but it's got so much heart to it like all of his stuff does. I think it's a different way of approaching this IP. I think it stands on its own, it's pretty exciting."

Transformers: One is set to release on September 13, 2024.