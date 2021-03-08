Pretty Little Liars, Alone/Together Stars Join Netflix Original Anime, Trese

✖

The stars behind Pretty Little Liars and Alone/Together have joined the cast of Netflix's new original anime series, Trese! Netflix surprised anime fans for the last couple of years when they announced they would be increasing their licensing and production of brand new original anime series. One of the more intriguing was an official anime adaptation of the Philippine graphic novel created by Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo, Trese. While there had been few concrete updates since this adaptation was first announced, Netflix has now revealed the first look and cast additions for the upcoming series!

Netflix has made a major point to highlight both of the main lauguages for this adaptation in this initial announcement too! Filipino actress Liza Soberano (My Ex and Whys, Alone/Together) will voice the main character of the series, Alexandra Trese, in the Filipino language version of the new anime series. Filipino-Canadian actress Shay Mitchell (YOU, Pretty Little Liars) will be the voice behind the main heroine in the English language release. You can check out the first look at the new series below:

Produced by Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment with The Legend of Korra's Jay Oliva as Executive Producer, Trese is currently slated for a premiere later this year. Netflix describes the new anime series as such, "Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings."

Shay Mitchell had this to say about joining the new Netflix anime series, “I'm so excited to be a part of a unique and amazing project like Trese, and to voice a character as brilliant as Alexandra Trese. Philippine folklore is rich and fascinating, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team bringing this story to life." Liza Soberano had the following statement for fans, "It’s an honor to be the voice of an iconic character such as Alexandra Trese. I’m a huge fan of Budjette and KaJO’s award-winning Trese comics. Maraming salamat! Excited nako!”

