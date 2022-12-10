Trigun Creator Releases New Art That Features Old And New Vash

Trigun Stampede will arrive on January 7th of next year, presenting a different version of Vash The Stampede that has quite a few aesthetic changes from the original version of the Humanoid Typhoon that first arrived in the late 1990s. As fans continue to debate whether this new series will be a prequel or a re-imaging of the beloved gun-slinging series, the creator of Trigun, Yasuhiro Nightow, has shared art that unites the two different versions of the man who dodges bullets while promoting "love and peace".

Vash won't be the only character that will be making a comeback in this new series, with promotional material giving us a new look at returning heroes such as Meryl Stryfe and Nicholas D. Wolfwood. On top of the returning protagonists, a number of villains appear to be making a comeback as well, with Knives, Vash's brother, being shown in a lot of the animation that has been revealed from Trigun Stampede so far. While not confirmed, the upcoming new series also appears to have younger versions of Legato Bluesummers and Monev The Gale, leaving fans to wonder even more if this is a reboot that re-imagines the beloved anime characters.

Vash The Stampede: Old Vs New

Yasuhiro Nightow took the opportunity to place the two iconic versions of Vash The Stampede side-by-side, with fans potentially learning if Trigun Stampede is a story that took place earlier on in the original series or if the new anime will be telling its own story in a new universe:

Studio ORANGE will be taking the reins for this upcoming series focusing on Vash, with Trigun's previous anime works being handled by Madhouse of One-Punch Man fame. For the new series, the voice cast in Japan includes Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives, Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem, Sakura Ando as Meryl Stryfe, Kenji Matsuda as Roberto De Niro, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Nicholas D. Wolfwood, Koki Uchiyama as Legato Bluesummers, TARAKO as Zazie the Beast, and Ryusei Nakao as William Conrad.

