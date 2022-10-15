Trigun: Stampede Confirms Major Characters' Return

Trigun: Stampede released a new trailer that not only confirms that fans will be able to watch the anime premiere in January 2023but also has confirmed that some major characters from the franchise's past will be joining this new take on Vash The Stampede. While the new anime has yet to be confirmed to be a prequel, it certainly seems as though Vash, and the familiar faces that will be joining him, are getting younger makeovers, which has fans debating the Humanoid Typhoon's new story.

In the latest trailer, anime fans have gotten a better look at Vash the Stampede and the story that he will be a part of in Trigun: Stampede, with the new footage also giving us first looks at Wolfwood and Meryl Stryfe. For those who might not be familiar with these characters, Wolfwood was a traveling priest who also just so happened to be lugging around a giant cross on his back that was actually a large weapon that hinted at the character's dangerous past. Meryl was originally introduced as an insurance agent, traveling the world in an effort to stop the Humanoid Typhoon's path of destruction to help her company save some cash. While these two characters have been shown, the last member of the quartet, Milly, has yet to be revealed for Stampede.

The Official Twitter Account for Trigun: Stampede shared the new trailer that confirmed the arrival of Wolfwood and Meryl into the new anime series, with each of them receiving a major makeover in a similar style as Vash the Stampede, with the two anime characters looking far younger than they had in the original series:

Aside from each of the anime characters looking younger than they had in the 1990s series created by Studio Madhouse, Studio ORANGE is using computer-generated animation to help in forming this new series. In an interview during this year's Anime Expo, director Kenji Muto discussed the new style and how its implementation worked to set Stampede apart from the original Trigun anime.

"Rather than simply tracing the original manga that started 27 years ago, we wanted to define the meaning of creating this work as an entertainment piece in this day and age."

What do you think of the return of Wolfwood and Meryl? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Vash The Stampede.