Trigun Stampede Reveals New Cast Additions

Trigun has been steadily getting ready to comeback with a wholly new take on the classic franchise making its debut next year, and the anime is now one step closer to that premiere with the reveal of some key additions t the new voice cast! Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action series is one of the many franchises that are returning with new rebooted takes in recent years, but unlike a few of the others, this newest reboot will be dramatically different than the first anime that premiered decades ago. This time around the series is getting a fully 3DCG animated world with new versions of the original characters.

Taking place at an earlier point in the story, Trigun Stampede will be featuring a new voice cast tapping into new takes on the older characters from the first series. Joining the cast as of the newest footage revealed during Anime NYC this weekend are the likes of Koki Uchiyama as Legato Bluesummers, TARAKO as Zazie the Beast, and Ryusei Nakao as William Conrad. You can check out the stills of these new additions below together with the casting confirmation:

When Can You Watch Trigun Stampede?

Trigun Stampede will be launching around the world next January as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, but the series has yet to reveal a concrete release date. Crunchyroll has previously announced that they will be streaming the reboot anime in international territories as soon as it releases in Japan, but there has also been no word on whether or not other language dubs will be available following its initial release unfortunately. Trigun Stampede will be directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange with Kouji Tajima handling the character and concept designs.

Original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow will be involved with the creative process with the new series, and the rest of the voice cast for the reboot thus far includes the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives, Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem, Sakura Ando as Meryl Stryfe, Kenji Matsuda as Roberto De Niro, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Nicholas D. Wolfwood.

How are you liking the way Trigun Stampede is coming together so far? What are you hoping to see from the new reboot series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!