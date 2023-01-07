Trigun Stampede Makes a Major Change To Meryl

Trigun Stampede's first episode is now available to stream and with it, the new anime series has given fans old and new characters that populate the story following the Humanoid Typhoon. One of the biggest supporting characters from the original series is Meryl Stryfe, a plucky young insurance agent who was joined by her partner in crime, Milly Thompson. While Milly's role in the series is still a mystery as she has yet to appear in any promotional material, the first installment has made a major change to Meryl's profession.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the first episode of Trigun Stampede, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some slight spoiler territory for the return of the Humanoid Typhoon.

This time around, rather than being an insurance agent who is looking to stop Vash's disastrous path of destruction, Meryl is a reporter, joined by her colleague, who has a hilarious name, Roberto De Niro. Traveling the desert planet in an effort to write up a hot story that will be all about the Humanoid Typhoon, Meryl and her new partner encounter Vash hanging upside down in the desert, not realizing at first that they've already discovered their target.

Meryl The Stampede

If you haven't had the opportunity to return to the world of Vash The Stampede, Crunchyroll has released an official description of Trigun Stampede, with the first episode currently available to watch on the streaming service:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

Meryl hasn't been the only supporting hero that has been confirmed to arrive in this new series, as a younger Wolfwood sporting a new design is set to enter Vash's life in the future. At present, Trigun Stampede hasn't confirmed whether it is a prequel or a reboot, and Meryl's new job continues to raise the question.

What do you think of Meryl's new gig? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Humanoid Typhoon.