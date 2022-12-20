Trigun Stampede Highlights Meryl's Updated Design With New Poster

Trigun Stampede is gearing up for a big reboot of the classic action series, and the new anime has highlighted Meryl Stryfe's new design for the reboot with a special new poster! Yasuhiro Nightow's original series might have ended a long time ago, but the franchise is getting ready to launch into a whole new dimension with its new reboot anime series. This new reboot series will not only be bringing a whole new take on the franchise to screens next year, but it will be showing off all kinds of new designs for each of the fan favorite characters as well.

Trigun Stampede is inching closer to its premiere next month as part of the Winter 2023 slate of new anime releases, and fans have gotten to see more and more of the new reboot as it gears up for its full release. This includes looks at each of how the fan favorite characters have changed, and with these younger versions of characters like Meryl comes new designs to boot. You can check out a much closer look at Meryl Stryfe's new look below with the latest poster:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede will be kicking off its run on January 7th in Japan, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new anime series alongside its release. It's yet to be revealed just how long this new reboot series will be running for, but it has been confirmed that the series is directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange with Kouji Tajima handling the character and concept designs, and original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow has been closely involved with the new series too.

The new voice cast set for Trigun Stampede includes the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives, Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem, Sakura Ando as Meryl Stryfe, Kenji Matsuda as Roberto De Niro, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Nicholas D. Wolfwood, Koki Uchiyama as Legato Bluesummers, TARAKO as Zazie the Beast, and Ryusei Nakao as William Conrad.

How are you liking Meryl's new look for Trigun Stampede? What are you hoping to see from Trigun's reboot anime series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!