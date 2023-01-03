Trigun Stampede Drops New Trailer Prior to Series Release

After being away from the anime game for over a decade, Vash The Stampede is finally set to return with the new anime series, Trigun Stampede. Debuting in just a few days on January 7th, the new adventures of the Humanoid Typhoon will be depicted by Studio ORANGE of Beastars and Black Bullet fame. While fans continue to ponder if the new series will be a reboot or a prequel to Vash's original story, a new trailer has once again given viewers a closer look into this gun-slinging anime.

The first Trigun animated series debuted in 1998 and ended that same year, becoming an anime classic thanks to not just Vash's hilarious antics, but the life-or-death battles that the Sixty Billion Double Dollar Man took part in as he attempted to save human lives while fighting against his brother Knives. In previous trailers and promotional material for the upcoming Trigun Stampede, which would be Vash's first return to anime following Trigun: Badlands Rumble in 2010, we've seen the return of classic characters including not just Vash and Knives, but also the likes of Wolfwood, Meryl, Monev the Gale, and Legato Bluesummer to name a few.

Are You Ready For The Stampede

Trigun Stampede released a new thirty-second trailer that gives us a closer look into the upcoming anime revival, with Vash continuing to sport a look that is quite different from his original aesthetic but still has a number of elements that make him unmistakenly the Humanoid Typhoon:

Studio ORANGE was joined by the original creator of Yasuhiro Nightow in creating these new adventures for Vash and company, alleviating many fears of anime fans who were nervous when it came to Vash's new look. With the series returning this month alongside other anime heavy hitters such as Vinland Saga, it will be interesting to see how the Humanoid Typhoon's return will play out on the small screen. Whether prequel or reboot, the series is sure to make a splash in the anime as one of the newest to land this year.

Are you hyped for Vash's return later this week? Do you think Trigun Stampede will end up being a reboot or a prequel to the original series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Trigun.