Adult Swim Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Rescuing It From Netflix

Adult Swim has cancelled a major fan-favorite series after rescuing from its previous Netflix cancellation in a shocking move after two seasons with the network. Lisa Hanawalt's Tuca & Bertie originally debuted as an original animated series with Netflix, but was not picked up for a second season until Adult Swim had revealed that they actually picked up the series for a new batch of episodes. The second season turned out to be such a success with Adult Swim that it was followed up by a third season that debuted earlier this Summer. Unfortunately, that's going to be it for now.

With no news following the third season fans had thought the worst, and unfortunately Tuca & Bertie series creator Lisa Hanawalt took to Twitter to break the news to fans that the series was cancelled following its third season with Adult Swim with the following message, "Tuca & Bertie has sadly been cancelled. To all our fans – we love you and can't thank you enough for your support over the years. Please never stop making weird fan art (and dressing up as the characters for Halloween!), it brings me endless joy."

Tuca & Bertie Cancelled at Adult Swim After Two Seasons

Hanawalt's message to fans continued with, "Working with Adult Swim was very creatively fulfilling, our execs were all smart and thoughtful, and I'm grateful that we got the space to make all these wild and heartfelt episodes about things that matter to me very much. I'm so proud of the work done by all my talented coworkers and collaborators on this show. Please watch the end credits and take note of all of these names in the cast and crew. I'm also very glad we were able to be covered by both The Animation Guild and the Writers Guild of America. I hope any show creators who have the leverage to fight for unionizing their productions will continue to do so."

Hanawalt still has hope that the series will be able to tell its full story someday as the creator has ideas in mind for the end, however, "I still have a beautiful and weird ending to [Tuca & Bertie] in mind, hopefully someday we'll get the chance to finish this story. In the meantime, I'm not done creating. I've witnessed so many people connecting with this show on a profound level, and I intend to keep telling stories like this, no matter what."

If you wanted to check out Tuca & Bertie's final seasons, you can do so with HBO Max.