Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

Tuca & Bertie is gearing up to return to Adult Swim next month for its highly anticipated third season, and now fans can go back and check out what came before as Season 2 of the series is now streaming with HBO Max! Created by Lisa Hanawalt, Tuca & Bertie first started out as an original animated series with Netflix before being quickly cancelled. It was then just as quickly saved by Adult Swim for a second season. It turns out that the second season was such a hit with the network that a third season was just as quickly ordered and is already coming our way.

Serving as the perfect way to get ready for Tuca & Bertie Season 3 to kick off with Adult Swim on July 10th, Season 2 of the series is now streaming on HBO Max. This marks the full streaming debut for the new season as the only way to check out the second season before now was through Adult Swim's official website with a cable subscription. Now fans can jump into the new season, and keep up with the third season as new episodes will be hitting the streaming service the day after they first premiere with Adult Swim.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

The first season of Tuca & Bertie remains with Netflix, but Season 2 and 3 will be available on HBO Max. Adult Swim officially describes Tuca & Bertie's second season as such, "Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they're both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She'll deal with them later, right now she's just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity...good thing he's just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you'll never look at plants the same way again!"

