Netflix’s Ultraman Debuts Season 2 Opening: Watch

Ultraman will soon be bringing its second season to Netflix very soon, and Netflix has celebrated by releasing the new opening theme sequence early! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is now underway as a new slate of releases have kicked off over the last week, and Netflix still has quite a few new anime of their own for the season as well. Tsuburaya Productions kicked off a new endeavor in the last few years that expands all of their properties to a whole new generation, and the first of these projects was a new anime series dropping exclusively with Netflix a few years back.

Taking on more of writer Eiichi Shimizu and artist Tomohiro Shimoguchi’s original manga series, Ultraman will be hitting Netflix with Season 2 on April 14th. To better hype the new season and give fans an idea of all of the new action coming in the newest episodes, Netflix has released the opening theme sequence for Ultraman Season 2. Featuring the new theme, “3” as performed by NOILION, the new theme sequence shows off not only all of the new heroes added to the cast but their fierce new battles as well. You can check it out for yourself:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directed by returning directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki for Production I.G. and SOLA Digital Arts, new additions to the cast include Maaya Sakamoto as Izumi and Junichi Suwabe as Alien Pedanto. They will be joining all of the new heroes added to the roster for the second season as the fights get even bigger than before. Thankfully there is still plenty of time to jump in and catch up with the first season before the new episodes premiere, and Netflix officially describes Ultraman as such:

“Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary ‘Giant of Light’ now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.”

What do you think? How do you feel about the new opening theme for Season 2? What did you think of Ultraman‘s first season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!