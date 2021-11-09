Netflix’s Ultraman Releases Season 2 Trailer

Netflix’s Ultraman has released a new trailer for Season 2! Tsuburaya Productions kicked off a new endeavor a couple of years ago where they are beginning to experiment more with their franchises and help them gain more worldwide recognition with fans all over the world. This included several new kinds of franchise for the Ultraman tokusatsu franchise that saw the hero branch out in new manga, comics, films, and a new anime with Netflix. The first season came and went back in 2019, and now the second season of the series is finally on the way.

The second season has been confirmed for a release on Netflix some time next Spring, and to celebrate Netflix debuted a new trailer for the season during the recent Netflix Japan 2021 presentation. Showcasing the Ultra 6 brothers that we’ll be seeing in action in a whole new way with a huge team up coming in the new season, the newest trailer gives fans a very brief idea of what to expect in this new season when it makes it debut next year. You can check out the new trailer for Ultraman Season 2 below:

#ULTRAMAN is here! Check out the first teaser for Season 2!

If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new season premieres, you can currently find the first season of Ultraman now streaming on Netflix. They officially describe the anime as such, “Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary ‘Giant of Light’ now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.”

This isn’t the only project Netflix has in the works for the Ultraman franchise either as they are currently co-producing a new CG animated project with Tsuburaya Productions that will pay homage to the original incarnation of Ultraman as well. Which means that fans of the famous Tokusatsu titan will definitely want to keep an eye on Netflix for whatever could be coming next from these collaborations.

What do you think of the newest trailer for Ultraman Season 2? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes?