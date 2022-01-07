Netflix Confirms Ultraman Season 2 Release Date in New Trailer

Netflix has finally revealed the release date for Season 2 of the Ultraman anime series with a cool new trailer! Tsuburaya Productions began increasing the amount of projects released around the world in order to better push their library of Tokusatsu franchises, and this has resulted in a number of cool collaborative projects such as the new anime series with Netflix. The first season (which was based on the manga of the same name from writer Eiichi Shimizu and artist Tomohiro Shimoguchi) released to such a success that a second was quickly confirmed, and soon fans will get to see it for themselves!

Previously confirming an April release as part of the Spring 2022 schedule of new anime releases, Netflix has launched the best and fullest trailer for Ultraman Season 2 yet and confirmed that this new season will be launching worldwide with the streaming service on April 14th. You can check out the new trailer for Ultraman Season 2 below, which also shows off the new opening theme for the series, “3” as performed by NOILION.

Together with the confirmation of the release date, opening theme, and new trailer is also the reveal that Maaya Sakamoto will also be joining the cast of Izumi, who joins the previously announced new addition of Junichi Suwabe as Alien Pedanto. Directed by returning directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki for Production I.G. and SOLA Digital Arts, the second season is going to ramp things up with even more fighters joining the roster in the new episodes!

If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new season premieres, you can currently find the first season of Ultraman now streaming on Netflix. They officially describe the anime as such, “Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary ‘Giant of Light’ now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.”

