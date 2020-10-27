Classic Ultraman Series and Films to Finally Stream in the U.S. Next Month

After announcing the official acquisition for the North American streaming rights to Tsuburaya Productions' Ultraman franchise (and many more) earlier this year, Shout Factory TV has announced that even more series and films from the fan favorite Tokusatsu franchise will finally be available for streaming in just a few days! Releasing on November 1st, the first selection of series and films in the Ultraman franchise will soon stream on both Shout! Factory TV platforms and Shout’s Tokusatsu channel, TokuSHOUTsu, available on Pluto TV's Gaming + Anime section. This will include five major series from the Ultraman franchise and two of the film offerings.

As detailed by Shout Factory in a press release, the first wave of releases will include the first five iterations of the series including Ultra Q, Ultraman, Ultraseven, Ultraman Orb and Ultraman Geed. The two films coming first to the services are Ultraman Orb The Movie: Let Me Borrow the Power of Bonds! and Ultraman Geed The Movie: Connect the Wishes! with Ultraman series Ultra Q, Ultraman and Ultraseven also premiering on Shout! Factory TV and TokuSHOUTsu in high definition.

All of this new Ultraman content will be available streaming on demand across Shout! Factory TV platforms, on ShoutFactoryTV.com, Shout! Factory TV’s Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps, and on various Shout! Factory TV branded channels including Tubi, Amazon Prime Channels, and the Roku Channel. This content will also be available through the TokuSHOUTsu channel in the Gaming + Anime section of Pluto TV (which can be found on devices and services such as Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and more.

Tsuburaya Productions began a greater effort to get Ultraman more recognition outside of Japan through several unique projects such as a new anime series with Netflix (which has a second season on the way), a new rebooted film take on the franchise with the Shin Godzilla duo, a line of new comic tales with Marvel, and now that the classic series will be available for streaming even more fans outside of Japan will be able to enjoy the classic Tokusatsu franchise (as it originally released) for themselves.

