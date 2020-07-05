Netflix's Ultraman Debuts First Teaser Trailer for Season 2

We have not seen or heard much about Ultraman's second season ever since it was announced to be in the works last year, but now over a year later Netflix, Tsuburaya Productions, Production I.G., and SOLA Digital Arts have finally debuted the first teaser trailer for Season 2. After the first season of Ultraman's 3D CG anime debuted on Netflix, it was confirmed that a second season was being planned shortly after that initial debut. But it's been quite a long wait for not only a look at this upcoming season, but a long wait for any information on how it's coming along.

Thankfully that has been eased a bit with the release of this first teaser trailer for Ultraman Season 2. While unfortunately there is still no slated release date or window for the second season of the series, the teaser trailer does reveal that Ultraman Taro will be making his 3D CG anime debut when the series returns with new episodes.

Like Ultraman, Ultraseven, and Ultraman Ace seen in the first season, Ultraman Taro (or sometimes referred to as Ultraman No. 6) comes from Tsuburaya Productions' original Tokusatsu franchise. As the sixth entry in the franchise overall, Taro is quite the unique inclusion for the second season of the series. It's been revealed that he will be voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Pokemon Journeys: The Series' Raihan, The Seven Deadly Sins' Ban) in Season 2 as well.

Based off of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shiguchi's Ultraman manga series, this new 3D CG take on the famous Tokusatsu franchise was a huge hit with fans. It's also one of the many ways Tsuburaya Productions is branching out with the Ultraman brand. This project is moving steadily alongside not only an updated film take on the franchise from the Shin Godzilla creative team of Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, but a Marvel comics series as well.

You can currently find the first season of Ultraman now streaming on Netflix, and they officially describe the anime as such, "Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary "Giant of Light" now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman."

Are you excited for Ultraman Season 2? Waiting to see what the new Ultraman Taro brings to the anime? What are you hoping to see in the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.