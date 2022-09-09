Uncle From Another World Announces Return Date

Uncle From Another World is an Isekai series that is unlike anything else on the market today, following a former denizen of a magical realm, brought back to the real world as he attempts to become a Youtube star, using his magical powers to pay the bills. Unfortunately, the Isekai has run into quite a few speed bumps recently, with installments being delayed due to a COVID-19 outbreak and the studio struggling to meet deadlines as a result of the ongoing coronavirus issues. Now, a new report has dropped regarding when the series will return with new episodes.

Recently, the problems surrounding the production of the series came to light, as animator Ippei Ichii revealed on their Official Twitter Account that problems were running wild when it came to creating the further adventures of Takafumi and his uncle:

"I was planning to direct the 10th episode of Isekai Ojisan, but it was decided not to do it because the animation staff was still zero before the 7th episode aired. It is very disappointing. It seems that only in-house staff will proceed. I participate in storyboarding and dubbing. I told the person I introduced not to treat them carelessly until the last episode."

Currently, Uncle From Another World is planning to re-air old episodes beginning this October, with the first new episode since its hiatus arriving on November 24th, at the earliest.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this hilarious anime, Yen Press released an official description for the story that reads as such:

"Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!"

