Undead Unluck Trailer Released Ahead of Fall Debut

It's about time for anime's next big shonen series to launch! If you did not know, the fall cour is on the horizon, and its October debut will bring Undead Unluck to life. Now, a brand-new trailer for the series has gone live, and it gives us out best look yet at the ambitious show by David Production.

As you can see above, the trailer for Undead Unluck brings our main heroes together in the most unlikely way. We get to meet Fuuko as the heroine wrestles with her own awful luck. When her life hits rock bottom, the girl decides to give it all up, but she is caught in the arms of Andy who changes her life.

After all, Andy has a similar power to Fuuko, but it doesn't grace him with awful luck. Rather, the muscular man is unable to die. Andy is determined Fuuko will put him in a situation so unlucky that he will be killed at long last, but his plans are tabled before long. After all, the pair learn a secret organization is on their tail, so Fuuko and Andy must team up to learn the secret behind their woeful gifts.

If you are unfamiliar with Undead Unluck, the series debuted in Shonen Jump in January 2020 under creator Yoshifumi Tozuka. The adventure comedy is still rolling out new chapters, and it is considered a bombastic hit with fans. Now David Production and TMS Entertainment are teaming up to tackle Undead Unluck on screen. The show will air exclusively on Hulu starting October 6th, so if you want to know more about the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet-literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

What do you think about this latest look at Undead Unluck? Will you be tuning into the anime when it launches? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!