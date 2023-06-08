Undead Unluck Announces Early U.S. Premiere

Of the many new anime arriving this year, one of the biggest shonen examples in the pack is Undead Unluck, which first started in 2020 and quickly made a name for itself in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Focusing on a young girl who harbors a terrible power that brings "unluck" to anyone that touches her, Fuuko is joined by an undead man who has some wild healing abilities despite his undead status. The anime adaptation has confirmed in the past that it will be arriving this October, but some fans will have the chance to catch an early preview before the fall season.

Undead Unluck's anime adaptation is set to be adapted by David Production, the prolific animation studio responsible for killer series such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force to name a few. The original manga series is still continuing to release new chapters to this day, meaning the anime adaptation could have a long road ahead of it if it is able to grab onto a big enough viewership. Luckily, it seems that anime fans will have the opportunity to catch a new preview early at this year's Anime Expo.

Undead Expo

Aside from the new preview video, Anime Expo has confirmed that Undead Unluck will have other surprises in store for the convention hitting Los Angeles this July. Aside from the preview, the voice actors for Fuuko and Shen, Moe Kahara and Natsuki Hanae, will be in attendance. The panel, taking place on Sunday, July 2nd, will also have a Q&A session, trivia contest, and fun prizes for attendees.

TMS Entertainment is bringing Undead Unluck to Anime Expo 2023! Come join voice actors Natsuki Hanae, Moe Kahara, and other guests as we host a Q&A panel, have a trivia contest with fun prizes, and get an exclusive first look at a brand-new teaser video! @tmsanime #UndeadUnluck pic.twitter.com/LIqzXHulfb — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 7, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this story focusing on the undead, here's how Viz Media describes the series, "All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

