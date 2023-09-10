Undead Unluck Reveals Release Schedule, Poster

Undead Unluck is making its anime adaptation debut as one of the most highly anticipated releases of the upcoming Fall 2023 anime schedule, and Undead Unluck is gearing up for its imminent premiere by detailings its episode release schedule with a cool new poster for the anime! The anime taking on Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck manga was first announced to be in the works last Summer, and is finally going to be making its premiere next month with a whole host of other major anime that are also making their much anticipated releases for the Fall. So fans have started to count down the days.

Undead Unluck is now just a few more weeks away from the anime's premiere this October, and the latest update from the anime has announced that it will be sticking around for two consecutive cours of episodes when the anime premieres. This means that while there has yet to be a concrete number of episodes revealed, the anime will be running through both the Fall 2023 and Winter 2024 anime schedules. So Undead Unluck's first season will be running from October 2023 to some time in late March 2024. Check out the newest poster for Undead Unluck below:

How to Watch the Undead Unluck Anime

Undead Unluck will be premiering on October 6th, and Hulu has previously announced that they will be exclusively streaming the anime outside of Japan alongside each new episode's initial premiere. Directed by Yuki Yase at David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning, the voice cast for the anime includes Moeka Kishimoto as Fuuko Izumo, Yuichi Nakamura as Andy, Natsuki Hanae as Shen, Kenji Nomura as Void, Aoi Yuki as Gina, Mariya Ise as Juiz, Rikiya Koyama as Billy, Rie Kugimiya as Tatiana, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Top, Koji Yusa as Nico, and Tomokazu Sugita as Apocalypse.

Hulu and TMS Entertainment tease the Undead Unluck anime as such, "What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for."

Are you excited for Undead Unluck's anime debut this October? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!