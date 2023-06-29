It looks like Undead Unluck is gearing up for a big debut. This fall will welcome the release of Yoshifumi Tozuka's popular manga as it heads to the screen. Now, we have just learned where the Undead Unluck anime will be streaming, and it turns out Hulu secured the rights.

A new notice from the streaming service confirmed Undead Unluck will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States. The show is slated to debut as a Hulu Original this October, so this anime is another big get for the brand.

After all, Undead Unluck is one of this year's most-anticipated series. The show piqued curiosity when it was announced TMS was producing it alongside Studio David, the animation studio behind JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force. From what we've seen of Undead Unluck so far, its bright colors and bold line art look great, so the anime has big expectations weighing up on it.

Now if you are not familiar with Undead Unluck, the series got its start at Shonen Jump under Tozuka a few years back. The ongoing title can be read courtesy of Viz Media if you'd like to meet Fuuko and Andy for yourself. So if you need more info on the hit series, you can read the synopsis of Undead Unluck below:

"All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet-literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

What do you make of this latest Hulu grab? Are you excited to tune into Undead Unluck when it drops?