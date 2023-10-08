Undead Unluck Episode 1 Is Hiding a Popular Character

Undead Unluck has found itself center stage as its anime has finally gone live. The teams at David Production and TMS Entertainment managed to bring the outlandish adventure to life with crisp animation. Of course, all eyes are on Undead Unluck's future as season one has plenty more to explore. And thanks to one fan, we've learned Undead Unluck managed to sneak a special cameo deep into its first episode.

The discovery was found by X (Twitter) use tuhsiv as you can see below. After watching episode one, the fan discovered an unusual bit of audio in Undead Unluck episode one. At one point in the premiere, we heard Andy say he's keeping "100 years of memories bottled up"... but he is not alone there.

Crazy anime discovery.. So when Andy says “…to keep 100 years worth of memories bottled up!” do you guys hear the 2nd voice overlayed?? Take a guess at who they’re foreshadowing!!! pic.twitter.com/T2xdtB7sfl — siv (@tuhsiv) October 8, 2023

After all, there are actually two voices layered into the line. It seems Andy has a second voice creeping through in this scene, but it is only just noticeable. You have to be on the lookout for this voice doubling, and of course, manga readers were on high alert.

After all, Undead Unluck fans will know why David has two voices within him. The man has been around for decades thanks to his inability to die. Having been alive for so long, the David we meet in Undead Unluck episode one is not the man he was always has been. Andy was born a man called Victor, and this original personality is a downright menace. Over the decades, Andy's personality took over Victor, but the latter is still hiding within this Undead's body. And as you can imagine, manga readers are waiting for the anime to unleash the alter ego.

If you want to see what Undead Unluck is all about, the show is streaming only on Hulu. You can find the series' manga over on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Undead Unluck, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live-and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for.

All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet-literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

What do you think about Undead Unluck so far? Will you be keeping up with the series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!