Undead Unluck Episode 1 Stills Released

This Fall anime season, one of the most anticipated new anime arrivals is Undead Unluck. Following a young girl named Fuuko as she attempts to find romance, the protagonist instead finds a very unique individual known as Andy. What she is soon amazed to discover is that Andy is searching for his own demise as he has abilities that live up to the "Undead" part of the anime's title. Prior to the release of the series later this month, new images have landed online to give fans a better idea of what is in store for the unlikely duo.

Undead Unluck will premiere on October 6th later this week, but first premiered as a manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. Like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Tokyo Revengers, the anime story of Andy and Fuuko will be a Hulu Exclusive for North American anime fans. Luckily, the new anime adaptation is in good hands as David Production will be bringing Undead Unluck to life. You might know David best for its work on franchises such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Fire Force, Cells At Work, and Urusei Yatsura to name a few.

Undead Unluck Episode 1

Thanks to Andy's rather unique abilities, expect some seriously bizarre undead battles to take place in the new fall anime. With the manga continuing to release new chapters thanks to creator Yoshifumi Tozuka, it is possible that Undead Unluck could have quite a big future ahead of it. It will be interesting to see which new fall anime will stand at the top of the charts.

Preview of the first episode of UNDEAD UNLUCK! The anime is scheduled for October 6 on Hulu!



✨More: https://t.co/jfrJfEy6I7 pic.twitter.com/AOJbyvwyfZ — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) October 2, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this action-packed zombie romp, here's an official description for Undead Unluck from Viz Media, "All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet-literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

