Undead Unluck Anime Theme Songs Revealed

Undead Unluck is one of the many new anime adaptations making their premiere next month as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the series is getting ready for its debut by revealing the first details for its new opening and ending theme songs! The anime adaptation for Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck manga is one of the most highly anticipated new releases of the year overall, and it will finally be making its premiere this Fall. Taken on by David Production, there are lots of reasons to be excited for the new series.

Undead Unluck is inching closer and closer to its Fall 2023 anime premiere in just a couple of more weeks from the time of this writing, and the anime is getting ready with the reveal of its opening and ending theme song details. Previewed in the most recently released trailer for the anime, it's been announced that Undead Unluck's opening theme is titled "01" as performed by Queen Bee and the ending theme is titled "know me..." as performed by Kairi Yagi. You can find the Undead Unluck theme song announcements below.

How to Watch the Undead Unluck Anime

The Undead Unluck anime is scheduled to make its premiere overseas on October 6th as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and Hulu will be exclusively streaming the new series outside of Japan. They tease what to expect from Undead Unluck as such, "What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for."

Undead Unluck will be directed by Yuki Yase at David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning, and the currently announced voice cast includes Moeka Kishimoto as Fuuko Izumo, Yuichi Nakamura as Andy, Natsuki Hanae as Shen, Kenji Nomura as Void, Aoi Yuki as Gina, Mariya Ise as Juiz, Rikiya Koyama as Billy, Rie Kugimiya as Tatiana, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Top, Koji Yusa as Nico, and Tomokazu Sugita as Apocalypse.

Where does Undead Unluck rank among your most anticipated new anime releases of the Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!