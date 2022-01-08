Universal Studios To Resurrect Attack On Titan & Sailor Moon Attractions

Universal Studios Japan has taken the opportunity to introduce some wild rides based on the world of anime, with one of said attractions even seeing the mechs of Neon Genesis Evangelion battle Godzilla for the first time. In ringing in this new year, the theme park has broken the news that the attractions for Attack On Titan and Sailor Moon will be making a big comeback, as Hunter x Hunter also preps to land at Universal Studios later this year.

Universal Studios Japan have been no strangers to creating unique attractions that spawned from the world of anime, with the likes of Detective Conan, One Piece, and Evangelion being brought to life. The ride for the creation of Hajime Isayama is titled the “Attack On Titan XR Ride” and places park attendees into the shoes of the Scout Regiment as they experience a 4-D Experience as they find themselves fighting Titans and swinging above the city streets. For Sailor Moon, the much lighter attraction sees those on the ride witnessing a battle between the Sailor Scouts and a new galactic threat, with the ride titled “Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon The Miracle 4-D.”

Universal Studios Japan’s Official Twitter Account shared the news of the return of Attack On Titan and Sailor Moon’s main attractions, which are set to make a comeback later this year and once again prove how devoted to anime the theme park has become since first opening its doors:

While Attack On Titan is set to make a comeback in only a few hours’ time with the second half of its final season, Sailor Moon doesn’t have any future anime projects lined up that we know of. With Sailor Moon Eternal being the last animated project following the Sailor Scouts, and hitting the streaming service of Netflix, we would imagine that Usagi and her friends will one day make a comeback in the world of anime, following this return at Universal Studios Japan.

