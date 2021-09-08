Demon Slayer’s Theme Park Ride Shares First Promo

Demon Slayer is keeping busy these days behind the scenes as season two prepares to drop. Of course, there is other work at hand beyond the anime, and it seems lots of effort is going down at Universal Studios. After all, Demon Slayer is getting its own ride overseas, and fans just got their first look at the attraction.

The clip went live this past weekend as Universal Studios Japan began hyping its next attractions. While the park is thriving thanks to the opening of Mario’s land, anime is coming in as big as ever. That is why Demon Slayer earned a spot at Universal Studios Japan, and its 3D simulator ride is going to be wild.

As you can see above, the ride will put fans into the middle of battle, and the fight comes straight from the big screen. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train is the backdrop of this ride, so you will meet up with tons of familiar faces. Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Nezuko are just a few of these characters. And for better or worse, Rengoku will take part in this mission as well.

The fiery ride will allow fans the chance to travel on the Mugen Train which comes under fire by the Hashiras. As people begin to disappear and die on the train, it falls to Tanjiro and his friends to reveal what is going on with the vehicle. You will go along on this ride with the gang on this mission, and things will get wild when two demons make their grip on the train known.

Currently, the Demon Slayer ride is expected to open in 2021, but no official date has been announced. This release will time well with the second season of Demon Slayer if you haven’t realized. The new season is expected to drop in October, so hype for the supernatural anime will be sky-high. So if you happen to be in Japan these days, you might want to invest in a Universal Studios Japan pass.

