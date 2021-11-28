Hunter x Hunter is Getting Universal Studios Theme Park Attractions

Hunter x Hunter is getting some special new theme park attractions for Universal Studios! Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga series is still hailed as one of the best action manga of all time despite being in the midst of a hiatus for the majority of its time with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump run. In fact, it’s been quite a while since Togashi has resumed with new chapters of the manga as the series is currently in the longest hiatus it has been in yet. But that doesn’t mean the franchise itself has disappeared, however.

In fact, the series is now seemingly having some bigger celebrations than ever. Not only did it recently honor the tenth anniversary of its second anime adaptation earlier this year, but Hunter x Hunter has been announced for a special new set of theme park attractions coming to Universal Studios Japan. Announced as the second of the Cool Japan efforts for 2022 (via Comic Natalie), Hunter x Hunter will be getting a limited time attraction kicking off on March 4th next year. Check out the official key visual for the collaboration below:

Unfortunately, there is very little about what to expect for the new Hunter x Hunter attraction itself beyond the initial announcement poster featuring Gon and Killua going to Universal Studios Japan. But it’s a cool new way to see the series in action since the manga and anime itself are currently not running. The manga is currently in the midst of its longest hiatus to date with well over 100 issues of Shonen Jump magazine passing since the last time a new chapter had been released. But at least there’s still an anime to watch!

If you wanted to check out Hunter x Hunter’s anime run for yourself, you can check out the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. The series is described as such, “Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!”

What do you think of Hunter x Hunter getting a new Universal Studios attraction? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!