Universal Studios Previews Official Pokemon Merch

Oh, it's happening. After being teased years ago, Universal Studios is gearing up for its first major deal with Pokemon. Over the last week, the theme park chain teased its collaboration with The Pokemon Company ahead of its debut in Japan. And now, we have been given a look at the deal's official merch.

And yes, it is just as cute as you imagined. Pokemon is bringing everyone from Pikachu to Charizard and Bulbasaur to fans with its partnership. So if you want to nab some of these theme park collectibles, you better head to Universal Studios Japan ASAP.

As you can see above, the No Limit Parade event is ready to go public at the Japanese theme park, and it will come with all sorts of goodies. One of these collectibles will be a Bulbasaur sippy cup that comes complete with a straw. Squirrel has inspired his own iced churro, and of course, Pikachu is getting a cute dessert of its own. In fact, the pocket monster has inspired a sweet donut-like treat that includes an iced version of Pikachu's tail.

Asides from these goodies, Universal Studios is also selling Pikachu headbands and plushes for guests to collect. You can expect these items to hit secondhand markets soon, and yes, they are going to cost quite a lot. If you'd rather, you can visit Universal Studios Japan over the summer to get these items firsthand, and maybe this partnership will make its way stateside before long. After all, Universal Studios Hollywood just opened its own Super Mario park area years after Japan's went live. So if history repeats itself, Pikachu could visit the California park before too-too long!

Would you like to see this Pokemon x Universal Studios deal come stateside? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.