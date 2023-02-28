Universal Studios' Pokemon Parade Shares First Look

Universal Studios Japan wears its love of all things anime on its sleeve, with the theme park having attractions that focus on the likes of Attack on Titan, One Piece, Sailor Moon, and even a ride that saw the pilots of Neon Genesis Evangelion fighting Shin Godzilla. Now, with the amusement park continuing to add new anime attractions to its locale, a Pokemon parade is set to hit this iteration of Universal Studios which will feature life-sized versions of some of the biggest pocket monsters from the anime and gaming franchise.

Pokemon has been garnering quite a few headlines recently not only thanks to the recent games released on the Nintendo Switch but with the anime adaptation looking to retire Ash Ketchum as its main trainer following a twenty-plus-year stint as the protagonist. While Ash's Pikachu will seemingly join his trainer in riding off into the sunset, it was recently revealed by the television series that a new electric rodent, dubbed "Captain Pikachu", will have a role to play in the adventures of the upcoming anime stars, Liko and Roy. Joined by its trainer, Friede, Captain Pikachu will continue the time-honored tradition of having a Pikachu play an essential role in the anime adaptation.

Pokemon on Parade

BrightestWorld shared the specific part of the No Limit Parade at Universal Studios Japan featuring various Pokemon, with a recent Youtube video from Universal Parks News Today also giving a full breakdown of the parade that also includes characters from Super Mario, Peanuts, and other Universal properties:

Recently, Pokemon shared a number of new projects that are on the way when it comes to the world of animation, with Pokemon: Journey of Dreams and Pokemon: Concierge set to explore two new stories that use new styles of animation outside the traditional 2-D that fans have become accustomed to in the main anime. With Ash Ketchum's final episode rapidly approaching, Pokemon fans are wondering when the trainer will make a return in the anime's future.

Do you think we'll see this Pokemon parade make its way to the Universal Studios of North America? What other anime properties do you think deserve a real-world parade of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.