Vagabond Creator Wants to Return to Series

Vagabond is one of those mangas that anime fans might never see brought to the small screen, thanks in part to the level of detail and dedication that might be required in bringing Musashi Miyamoto. The mangaka responsible for this beloved series, Takehiko Inoue, has taken a hiatus from Vagabond, with the previous chapter arriving a few years ago. While Inoue recently said that he would look to quickly dive into the series, this might be easier said than done.

Vagabond is an interesting story both within its pages and behind the scenes, as the series actually already revealed its finale as a part of the "LAST Manga Exhibition" that focused on the series and had Inoue sharing what he considered to be the final story revolving around his characters in a violent world. While there are still numerous places where the beautiful but brutal tale could take Musashi, there is no specific date as to when Vagabond might make its grand return.

Vagabond Returns

In a recent interview, Inoue stated that he was looking to draw the continuation of Vagabond "quickly" and that the story following Musashi Miyamoto is far from being completed:

Takehiko Inoue has revealed that he wants to draw the continuation of "Vagabond" quickly. The story is not yet complete according to a new interview. pic.twitter.com/ygcY9hvjrS — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) December 3, 2022

The official description of this brutal series is currently available from Viz Media, who has the current volumes available for sale on their website:

"At seventeen years of age, Miyamoto Musashi--still known by his childhood name, Shinmen Takezō--was a wild young brute just setting out along the way of the sword.

In the aftermath of the epic Battle of Sekigahara, Takezō finds himself a fugitive survivor on the losing side of the war. Takezō's vicious nature has made him an outcast even in his own village, and he is hunted down like an animal. At this crucial crossroads in Takezō's life, an eccentric monk and a childhood friend are the only ones who can help him find his way."

Many manga have been returning in recent years, with Yoshinori Togashi recently bringing back Hunter x Hunter with new chapters and Berserk continuing with writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura.

