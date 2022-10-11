Hunter x Hunter's Entire Manga is Now Available in Shonen Jump's Vault

Hunter x Hunter is finally getting ready to come back with new chapters after one of the longest hiatuses in the series' history to date, and now fans can more easily catch up with everything that's happened as the entire manga is now available in Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump vault. Yoshihiro Togashi has been dealing with poor health issues through the entire run of the series thus far, but had been in the longest hiatus so far. But fans were excited to find out that the creator was starting to work on new chapters. Now there's a great way to catch up!

Hunter x Hunter has officially announced that the manga will be returning for new chapters beginning on October 23rd, and now there's a better way to catch up with the series than ever before. The series has not been available digitally (outside of manga volume sales) for quite some time, but now Viz Media has also confirmed that fans can go back and check out everything that's happened before as all previous 390 chapters of Hunter x Hunter are now available to read through the Shonen Jump vault:

But wait, there's more! Hunter x Hunter has also been added to the Shonen Jump digital vault! Become a member and read right now! https://t.co/kBlZqT7kVp — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) October 11, 2022

The three most recent chapters of the series are available to read completely for free, and will continue to be so as Viz Media releases new chapters of Hunter x Hunter as they launch in Japan. You can check out the rest of chapters with a paid subscription, and to get an idea of what to expect from the series, Viz Media describes Hunter x Hunter's first volume as such:

"Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive...?"

Are you excited to check out Hunter x Hunter's run to this point? Are you going to check out the new chapters when they start hitting? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!