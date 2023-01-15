Velma Bombs With 7% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes

HBO Max is in a tough spot, and Velma is the latest proof of that truth. Even with an IP on its side, the animated comedy failed to drum up the expected hype ahead of its debut. Now, the series is live, but it seems fans would have rather never checked in on the project. After all, its audience rating at Rotten Tomatoes is tanking and getting lower by the day.

So how bad is it? Well, that is for you to decide. Velma is clocking in with a meager 55% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the fan score is even worse. Audiences have rated Velma at a shocking 7% after it fell to 10% shortly after its debut.

If you look at the feedback, well – things for Velma go from bad to worse. It seems Velma enticed a number of fans with its IP skin, and of course, Scooby-doo goes a long way with its charity. Mindy Kaling's involvement with the edgy reboot also roped in fans, but according to reviews, the reimagining is nothing but an insult. In fact, some have gone as far as to call the comedy a juvenile insult to Velma's character, and that is putting things nicely.

READ MORE: Velma: Scooby-Doo Spinoff Debuts New Trailer for HBO Max Series

Over on social media, it seems Velma's poor taste has translated into a number of viral reviews. On Reddit, user ThurstonTheMagician earned thousands of kudos for their take on the show. "Shocking. Ngl I tried to give it a shot but it's bad. I mean really bad. Like first two minutes are a dealbreaker in how bad. What's the point in making a more "adult" Scooby Doo gang if all the humor is juvenile?"

From mean-spirited humor to unnecessary nudity, this 'adult' take on Scooby-doo appears to be missing the mark with fans of all backgrounds. Of course, it falls to you to decide whether you stand amongst Velma's sea of stunningly awful reviews. Current reports suggest a season two has been renewed, but HBO Max has not commented on the show's future in any way. And if more does come down the line, we can only hope Velma finds it in itself to not take its history for granted.

Have you checked out Velma yet? What do you make of the new comedy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.