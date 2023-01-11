Velma: Scooby-Doo Spinoff Debuts New Trailer for HBO Max Series

The adult-animated Scooby-Doo spinoff Velma has released a new trailer ahead of its premiere tomorrow on HBO Max. Mindy Kaling (The Office) voices Velma Dinkley in this HBO Max original animated series that shows the character's early days with the Scooby-Doo gang. We learned in December that Velma would make its HBO Max debut on Thursday, January 12th, and the latest trailer gives an extended sneak peek at the hijinks that await viewers. It also features Velma assembling the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang of sleuths, with Scooby-Doo the only character missing from the group.

The trailer for Velma also boasts an impressive voice cast. Joining Mindy Kaling is Constance Wu as Daphne, Sam Richardson as Norville/Shaggy, and Glenn Howerton as Fred. You can check out the new trailer for Velma below.

My name is Velma Dinkley and this is my story. #VelmatheSeries streams January 12, only on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/sdqkbHLc3K — Velma (@velmatheseries) January 11, 2023

What Is the Adult Animated Velma Series About?

Velma is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America's most beloved mystery solvers.

In addition to voicing Velma, Kaling executive produces the series, with Charlie Grandy as the showrunner. The cast of the series will also include Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu as Daphne, Detroiters' Sam Richardson as Norville/Shaggy, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton as Fred. Additional cast members for the series will include Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Velma Showrunner Would Love a Harley Quinn Crossover

ComicBook.com's Chris Killian spoke to Velma's Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy at New York Comic Con. Killian brought up the subject of a Velma/Harley Quinn crossover, similar to how Scooby-Doo would cross over with other shows and celebrities. To his credit, Grandy was definitely excited about the prospect of Velma and Harley Quinn crossing paths.

"If this is a success or does take off, there will absolutely be talks about doing something," Charlie Grandy told ComicBook.com. "Again, that honors the original show, and we want to honor the original Scooby as much as we can. So that's baked into the DNA of the original. So we'll look for ways to do our take on that."

As fans wait for that big HBO Max crossover, we also got the news that a Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special will stream in February. Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine's Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.

Velma debuts January 12th on HBO Max.