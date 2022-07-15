Vinland Saga Creator Reveals Favorite Season One Moments

Next year, Vinland Saga is set to return with its second season, with the animating duties transferring from Wit to MAPPA in a similar situation as Attack on Titan and its final season. Taking an opportunity to hype the series return, as well as celebrate the first season, the creator of Vinland Saga, Makoto Yukimura, shared some of his favorite scenes that took place in the initial episodes of the anime adaptation.

The creator of Vinland Saga, Makoto Yukimura, took the opportunity to talk about what his favorite scenes were from the anime adaptation's first season, obviously being an expert on the trials and tribulations of Thorfinn and his fellow vikings:

"I was quite surprised by the opening scene these two were just talking about, and I really liked Episodes Five and Six's original content, as well as the attack on the fort in the Frankish Kingdom in Episode Seven. When it comes to anime, people will usually say "give it at least three episodes," but as the author, I want to say "give it at least every episode!" [Laughs.]"

To add to this commentary, the producer of the series, Hiroshi Seko had this to say:

"In the first half, I really like Episodes Three and Four. As a scriptwriter, not limited to this work, I always have a desire to "touch viewers heart," so I think that is the number of stories that are condensed. We really wanted those two to be emotionally hard-hitting. No matter how many times I see the unstoppable Thors and his death, I always cry. In fact, we made the series a chronological story just to show that scene, that was to portray the death of Thors on time.

I also like Episodes Nine and Ten a lot. In Episode Nine, it was Thorfinn's first combat between Thorkell. And Episode Ten was an interval that didn't have huge plot developments, but it definitely affected the fate of Askeladd's band. It's quiet and exciting at the bottom of my heart. You also feel that something big is about to go down."

Via The Official Website of Vinland Saga