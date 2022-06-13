Vinland Saga Season 2 Confirms Episode Count

✖

At last, Vinland Saga is starting to get its act together. After a few years of waiting, fans have been given a major update on the show's season. It was not that long ago fans were treated to the show's new trailer, and now, one of its crew has revealed how long season two will last.

The update comes from Twin Engine as the YouTube page posted an interview with Hiroya Hasegawa, the animation producer for Vinland Saga. It was there the executive was asked about season two, and they admitted the comeback will run for 24 episodes.

"With the help of many people, we were able to do everything right up until the farm story. In that sense I felt like I was working on all 48 episodes of the Vinland Saga, I hope everyone is looking forward to it," Hasegawa shared.

Right now, Vinland Saga is expected to unleash the first of its new episodes at the start of 2023. For now, fans can simply check out season one to catch up with Thorfinn's journey in the meantime. You can find Vinland Saga on Amazon and Netflix right now to binge. So if you need more details on the series, its official synopsis can be found below:

"As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

