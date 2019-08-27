Vinland Saga Crosses Over With Naruto In Hilarious Fashion

The story of Thorfinn has been a tragic one so far. Attempting to follow his father into battle, the young viking unfortunately was instrumental in Thors death, after being held hostage by his murderers. As Thors fell, Thorfinn attempted to get revenge on his father’s murderer Askeladd by following him around as the older viking continued his life of pillaging and plundering across the seas. In a recent episode of Vinland Saga, Thorfinn reveals a hilarious similarity between himself and the current hokage of Konoha: Naruto.

As Thorfinn continues following Askeladd, he doesn’t outright kill his father’s murderer because he considers himself a warrior and will only allow the kill to be obtained honorably, aka through a one on one duel. Askeladd, who tells Thorfinn regularly that he doesn’t want to duel him, tells the young blond viking that he will give him the opportunity to duel if he brings him a “head with a helmet on it”. Thorfinn silenty agrees and begins running in a “Naruto fashion”, arms flying in the wind behind him as he sprints toward his goal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thorfinn does eventually manage to kill a captain of the opposing forces, taking the head of the enemy force’s commander, but ultimately loses in a one on one battle with Askeladd. The older, more experienced warrior is easily able to push Thorfinn’s buttons, causing his anger to overtake him and for the veteran viking to swiftly defeat his teenage foe. Whether or not Thorfinn will continue showing off the “Naruto run” into the future is yet to be seen, but the Vinland Saga will continue busting heads on Amazon Prime.

What do you think of this hilarious link between Vinland Saga and Naruto? Do you see any other connections between the two franchises? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, ninja, and vikings!

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before being moved to Afternoon, in 2005, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. The series features a dramatization of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power in English at the start of the 11th century.

Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English language release, and describes Vinland Saga as such: “Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”