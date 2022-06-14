Vinland Saga Director Discusses Anime's Studio Swap

✖

Vinland Saga is on the road to its comeback, and fans are starting to get more insight into season two. After all, the epic series will return under Studio MAPPA in a matter of months. Director Shuhei Yabuta will continue to oversee the series following their exit from WIT Studios, and now the artist is opening up about the show's production swap.

The update comes from Twitter courtesy of Yabuta himself. Taking to social media, the director said moving to MAPPA made the most sense to everyone as the studio would allow Vinland Saga to retain its creative team even after the switch.

It was my personal matter that I transferred to MAPPA, and our team had to leave the previous studio regardless of my transfer. The release of our team wasn't planned in advance and at that point, we had already started production for season2 while keeping almost the same team. — やぶた Shuhei Yabuta (@yabshu55) June 13, 2022

"It was my personal matter that I transferred to MAPPA, and our team had to leave the previous studio regardless of my transfer. The release of our team wasn't planned in advance and at that point, we had already started production for season 2 while keeping almost the same team," Yabuta shared.

"Of the several options, MAPPA made the quickest decision. At that time, my transfer had been decided, so I think it's one of the reasons why they decided. But more than that, they respected the work of our team and had an understanding of the significance of keeping our team," they continued. "Also, if the team wasn't released, I was planning to direct this title in a previous studio as an employee of MAPPA."

As you can see, Yabuta was ready to move on to greener pastures, and MAPPA sweetened the deal when the director shared their interest in leaving WIT Studios. Not only did the animation studio secure the ability to produce season two, but it brought over Vinland Saga's creative team to boot. So when the series returns with season two, fans can expect to see the same level of excellence weaved throughout season one.

Want to know more about Vinland Saga? You can catch up on the anime through Amazon or Netflix ahead of season two. You can also find the story's official synopsis below for more details:

"As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

