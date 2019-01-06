‘Violet Evergarden’ Movie Shares New Poster

Kyoto Animation put a big foot forward in 2018 with the surprising Violet Evergarden, and the series steadily became one of the fan-favorites of last year for its gorgeous, but short run.

The series will return with a feature film next year, and while it’s still a long ways away, fans have gotten another look at it with a new poster.

Spotted by Reddit user Frocharocha, the new poster for the film highlights its simulataneous worldwide release of January 1, 2020. While this seems like a long time away from now, the wait will be worth it as it will be an entirely new work rather than be a compilation film as many fans feared when the new project was first announced shortly after the series ended its run in Japan. If the new film can be anywhere near as beautiful as the series, then fans are in for a great experience.

If you wanted to check out the series for yourself, you can currently stream Violet Evergarden‘s 13 episode run on Netflix. For those unfamiliar the series, it tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls.

The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words’ true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.

Violet Evergarden stars Yui Ishikawa as Violet Evergarden, Takehito Koyasu as Claudia Hodgins, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Bougainvillea, Aya Endo as Cattleya Baudelaire, and Kouki Uchiyama as Benedict Blue. Taichi Ishidate and original series illustrator Akiko Takase handled directing and character design duties, Reiko Yoshida handled the series composition, Yota Tsuruoka served as the sound director, Evan Call composed the music for the series, and the opening theme “Sincerely” is performed by TRUE.

Violet Evergarden originally began as a series of light novels written by Kana Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Akiko Takase. Published under Kyoto Animation’s KA Esuma Bunko imprint, the series had won the grand prize during the fifth Kyoto Animation Awards in the novel category. This marked the first time that a series won a grand prize in any of the Award’s three subsequent categories (novel, scenario, and manga).