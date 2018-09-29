‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’: Is Lotor Redeemable?

Prince Lotor is one of the most complex and most cunning characters in Voltron: Legendary Defender. After the show’s sixth season on Netflix, is Lotor truly beyond redemption?

SPOILERS for Voltron: Legendary Defender Season Six follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the past seasons of Voltron: Legendary Defender, Lotor has gone from exiled prince to new ruler of the Galra Empire and enemy of the Voltron Force, to rogue agent and an ally of the Voltron Coalition. The Voltron Force was guarded at first, but Lotor eventually gained the group’s trust, turning even Princess Allura, who was at first the most unwilling to put any faith in him, into a particularly close ally.

But then Keith returned from his mission. Not only was Keith changed, he brought the revelation that Lotor had been hiding a colony of Altean refugees in the quantum abyss and draining them of their quintessence. That news quickly ended Lotor’s alliance with the Voltron coalition. At this point, is there no turning back?

“You know, I like to think of Lotor as a character, who despite all his flaws…He’s a tragic character, and he comes from a very skewed place,” co-showrunner Joaquim Dos Santos told ComicBook.com in an interview. “But ultimately, you have to be a bit sympathetic to all the things that he’s gone through to arrive where he has arrived. So I don’t know that anybody, save a few, are really beyond redemption. So we’ll have to wait and see on that one I guess.”

That’s assuming that Lotor isn’t gone for good. After an all-out battle between Voltron and Lotor’s Voltron-like creation that Allura helped him create, Lotor was last seen adrift in the quintessence realm. The power of that pure quintessence drove Lotor’s father, Emperor Zarkon, mad. It seemed to be having a similar effect on Lotor as well before the end. If Lotor does return, he may not be the same person he was before.

Do you think Lotor is beyond redemption? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season Six is now available to stream on Netflix.