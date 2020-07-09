Honda to Release Special Weathering With You Motorbike

Weathering With You was easily one of the biggest anime movies of 2019, and now, fans will be able to own one of the vehicles that was prominently featured in the weather manipulation feature length film thanks to the automobile makers at Honda. Directed by Makoto Shinkai, who truly hit the scene with the release of Your Name, the spiritual successor in this latest outing did a fantastic job of blending the worlds of supernatural with that of timeless romance!

The motorbike from Honda, which was the preferred method of conveyance of Hina, will be released later this month on July 23rd, and with only 2000 being made in total, Weathering With You fans who are interested will definitely want to jump on picking one of these up as quickly as possible. The vehicle itself will retail for around $2500 USD, so fans might definitely break the bank if they're looking to ride in the same style as the protagonists of the recent Makoto Shinkai romance.

Twitter User Otaku Calendar JP shared the images of the upcoming Honda replica of the motor bike from Weathering With You, proving how close the folks at Honda managed to re-create the film's motorbike:

Honda releases a motorcycle of Weathering With You (Tenki no Ko). Natsumi rides it ! pic.twitter.com/7ZVJnlJLm5 — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) July 7, 2020

If you haven't had the chance to catch Weathering With You yet, here's the official description for the epic romance created by Makoto Shinkai:

"The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky."

"Featuring music from the hit band RADWIMPS, and backed by an all-star voice cast including Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Hobbit Trilogy), Alison Brie (“GLOW”, The Lego Movie franchise), and Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A star Wars Story, Venom), Shinkai has once again brought incredible beauty and a powerful story to the screen."

